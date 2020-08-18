Prabhas' next titled Adipurush; Fans go berserk as he collaborates with Tanhaji director Om Raut

Prabhas has shared the first title poster of his next Adipurush as he collaborates with Tanhaji director Om Raut. Ths big announcement has taken social media by storm.

After Radhe Shyam, Baahubali actor makes another big announcement as he collaborates with Tanhaji director Om Raut. The film is a 3D action drama and is titled Adipurush. After teasing his fans with a small video with director Om Raut, Prabhas shares the first title poster of Adipurush this morning and it has taken social media by storm. Moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's more in stores for them. Clearly, Prabhas is on roll during the lockdown as he makes back to back big announcements about his upcoming Pan-India films. Adipurush will release in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×