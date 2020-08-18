  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prabhas' next titled Adipurush; Fans go berserk as he collaborates with Tanhaji director Om Raut

Prabhas has shared the first title poster of his next Adipurush as he collaborates with Tanhaji director Om Raut. Ths big announcement has taken social media by storm.
4432 reads Mumbai
Prabhas' next titled Adipurush; Fans go berserk as he collaborates with Tanhaji director Om RautPrabhas' next titled Adipurush; Fans go berserk as he collaborates with Tanhaji director Om Raut

After Radhe Shyam, Baahubali actor makes another big announcement as he collaborates with Tanhaji director Om Raut. The film is a 3D action drama and is titled Adipurush. After teasing his fans with a small video with director Om Raut, Prabhas shares the first title poster of Adipurush this morning and it has taken social media by storm. Moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's more in stores for them. Clearly, Prabhas is on roll during the lockdown as he makes back to back big announcements about his upcoming Pan-India films. Adipurush will release in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement