Prabhas on how he wishes to do more films for fans, but only 2 will be arriving this year: ‘3 movies were to release…’

Prabhas was recently spotted in a conversation with the team of Couple Friendly. During the interaction, the Rebel Star spoke about his initial plan to appear in three films in 2026 to offer more to his fans. However, despite working on three projects, only two have managed to hit theaters this year.

Prabhas on the initial plan to release 3 movies in 2026

Speaking with the team of Couple Friendly, actor Santosh Sobhan expressed his admiration for Prabhas and his films. In response, the Baahubali actor said that he wishes to do more films for his fans. However, despite working on three projects, only two of them will be released this year due to scheduling constraints.

The actor said, “I know what you all want. That’s why I’m trying to make three movies per year. But due to release schedules, only two are coming.”

From Prabhas’ lineup this year, The Raja Saab was released in theaters during Sankranti, while Fauzi is expected to hit the big screens during Dussehra 2026. Earlier, Spirit was slated to release in 2026; however, the makers have officially announced that the film will now release on March 5, 2027.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy revolves around Raja and his rivalry with his late grandfather, a malevolent spirit who haunts a mansion.

Apart from the Saaho actor, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, among others, in key roles. The film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences upon its release. It is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.

Looking ahead, the actor will appear in Fauzi, a period epic. The film features him as a soldier of the Azad Hind Force and presents an alternative, fictionalized retelling of historical events.

The movie is set to feature internet sensation Imanvi as the female lead, with veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher appearing in key roles.

Additionally, the actor will also star in Spirit, a cop action drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, co-starring Triptii Dimri.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Update: Shah Rukh Khan to film for Rajinikanth starrer in March 2026? Find out