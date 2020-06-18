Prabhas is the ONLY ACTOR after Raj Kapoor to win over Russian audiences with his stellar performances

The latest news update, the Baahubali star Prabhas is the only actor after legendary Raj Kapoor. The iconic actor, producer and director Raj Kapoor was the only star from Bollywood to have a tremendous fan following in Russia.

The south star Prabhas is known to have a massive fan following across the globe. The latest news update, the Baahubali star Prabhas is the only actor after legendary Raj Kapoor. The iconic actor, producer and director Raj Kapoor was the only star from Bollywood to have a tremendous fan following in Russia. Films like Shree 420, Awara, Aradhana and others had a great influence on the film audiences in Russia. The fans and audience members from Russia, loved and appreciated Raj Kapoor's films. Now, the south star Prabhas has become the second actor to win over the Russian film audiences.

The Saaho actor won a million hearts with his stellar performance in Baahubali. The two parts of the Baahubali franchise helmed by talented director SS Rajamouli, led to a huge fan following among the Russian fans towards the lead actor Prabhas. On the work front, Prabhas will be seen playing the lead in the much-awaited drama Prabhas 20. The makers of Prabhas 20 have not yet announced the film's official title. The fans are waiting for an update on the Prabhas starrer. The southern drama will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

The team of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial were in Georgia before the lockdown was imposed in the country. The Saaho star will also play the lead in the film helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. This film will be Prabhas' 21st film. The fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the films that have Prabhas in the lead.

