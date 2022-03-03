Prabhas opens up on first shot with Amitabh Bachchan, kissing scenes in Radhe Shyam, Adipurush & Project K

Prabhas is currently occupied not with one or 2 but more than 4 pan-India projects being made on a lavish budget and all of them are in different production phases. On that note, In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, he opened up about his working experience with Amitabh Bachchan, kissing scenes in Radhe Shyam, Om Raut's Adipurush, and much more.

Opening about his dream come true moment, the first shot with legendary Big B for Adipurush, Prabhas said, "We shot for 10 days and the first day, there was no shot between us both. On the second day, I asked him to give me one shot with me and we did it. It was like yeah my dream come true moment."

While fans are excited about Prabhas comeback as a romantic hero, the actor shared his experience in kissing scenes. "Director wrote like that and it's a love story, so I can't even say no. In a commercial film, we can still avoid but in love stories, it is needed. Even now, I get uncomfortable with kissing scenes and removing my shirt. I check how many people are there on sets and say let's go and do somewhere else. In Chatrapati also, Rajamouli sir made me remove shirt on the sets and said you can now do anything."

With Radhe Shyam gearing up for the big release on March 11, the Baahubali actor shared his excitement for the film and said, "It has a very interesting storyline. It's a war between love and destiny. There are going to be a lot of twists in the climax. My role Vikramaditya is a little complicated in the film but we have tried to put in a very realistic, subtle, calm, and also energetic. The visuals are never seen before, vintage, set in Europe."

Last but not least, Prabhas kept his big and much anticipated Adipurush under wraps as he didn't reveal much but said, "I will definitely talk about it later but Adipurush is big, like for the first time ever I got too scared doing a film. I asked master ji are you sure I can do this and he said shut up and trust my work, I will take care. Like in Baahubali, if I made a mistake it was fine but for Adipurush I cannot make mistakes with this one."

