Prabhas OPENS up on his marriage rumours; Says he isn't averse to the idea but not aware of its occurrence

Baahubali star Prabhas has recently opened up on all the rumours related to his marriage. Read on to know what he has to say about the same.

If there is one actor who has been making the most number of headlines of late, it is definitely Prabhas. However, the shocking part here is that the gossip columns are filled with stories not about his movies but about his marriage. Yes, that’s right! It does not take much time for such rumours about stars to fuel up and that is what has happened with the Baahubali star. Prabhas was initially linked up with his former co-star Anushka Shetty.

Of late, multiple reports suggested that the Rebel actor is going to tie the knot with Niharika Konidela. However, the latter has refuted the claims. Now, Prabhas has finally opened up about the entire matter stating that he is not averse to this particular idea. The Saaho actor further states he will obviously get married but is not sure of the fact as to when it will happen. Ask him about the linkup rumours, Prabhas hilariously says that the media is more interested in marrying him off rather than his family members.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen alongside in the movie Saaho that was backed by noted filmmaker Sujeeth. He will be next collaborating with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame actress Pooja Hegde for an upcoming project that has been helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. They had already begun shooting for the movie but it suddenly came to a halt owing to the Coronavirus crisis. The actor will also be teaming up with Nag Ashwin for another project the details of which are yet to be revealed.

