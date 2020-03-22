Prabhas opts for self quarantine after returning from Europe; Urges fans to stay safe amid Janta Curfew

Prabhas has returned home and has decided to self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor took to social media and shared the same.

Baahubali star Prabhas, who was shooting for his upcoming love saga in Europe is back to his hometown. The Telugu star has returned home and has decided to self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor took to social media and shared the same. He also requested his fans to stay indoors amid Janta Curfew. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Prabhas tweeted, "On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of increasing risks of COVID-19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe."

Prabhas along with Pooja Hegde and team recently wrapped up abroad schedule of their upcoming film. Director Radha Krishna Kumar took to Twitter and announced about the same recently+. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna tweeted. Prabhas 20 is a romantic story being made on a lavish scale. The film will be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The music of the film will be by Amit Trivedi.

On safely returning from my #Prabhas20 shoot abroad, in light of the increasing risks of #Covid19, I have decided to self quarantine.Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe. - #Prabhas via Instagram.#JanataCurfewChallenge #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/sv1ee6Szmm — Prabhas (@PrabhasRaju) March 21, 2020

Also Read: Prabhas wraps up Georgia schedule amidst Coronavirus outbreak; Fans trend #Prabhas20FirstlookSoon

Coming back to self-quarantine, many celebrities from the film industry have isolated themselves at home after returning from abroad. The Coronavirus cases have only risen in the past few days in India, due to which PM Modi called for 'Janta Curfew' today, from 7 am TO 9 PM.

Credits :Twitter

Read More