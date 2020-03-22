Prabhas opts for self quarantine after returning from Europe; Urges fans to stay safe amid Janta Curfew
Baahubali star Prabhas, who was shooting for his upcoming love saga in Europe is back to his hometown. The Telugu star has returned home and has decided to self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor took to social media and shared the same. He also requested his fans to stay indoors amid Janta Curfew. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Prabhas tweeted, "On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of increasing risks of COVID-19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe."
On safely returning from my #Prabhas20 shoot abroad, in light of the increasing risks of #Covid19, I have decided to self quarantine.Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe. - #Prabhas via Instagram.#JanataCurfewChallenge #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/sv1ee6Szmm
— Prabhas (@PrabhasRaju) March 21, 2020
Also Read: Prabhas wraps up Georgia schedule amidst Coronavirus outbreak; Fans trend #Prabhas20FirstlookSoon
Coming back to self-quarantine, many celebrities from the film industry have isolated themselves at home after returning from abroad. The Coronavirus cases have only risen in the past few days in India, due to which PM Modi called for 'Janta Curfew' today, from 7 am TO 9 PM.
Add new comment