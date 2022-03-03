Prabhas: A Pan-India star who not only has a larger than life image but is also welcoming and a kid at heart

Prabhas is undeniably one of the biggest stars in India today. Since he is a Pan-India star, Prabhas receives maximum attention from media across the globe. While he looks disciplined, has a larger-than-life image, there's another side to him that very few people have been lucky enough to witness.

Prabhas entered the room and smiled as he looked excited for Radhe Shyam's interviews. It was a bit surprising to see a superstar like Prabhas being candid, relaxed sans entourage at the interviews.

The Mirchi actor unleashed his inner child like never before. "Prabhas might be big, but there's too much stress," the actor said as he opened up about his upcoming mega projects.

Believe me, he is shy, a man of few words but he has got unmatched humility, no-frills and the sweetest off-screen personality. For a change, he spoke a lot. His punchlines and humour in between made everyone laugh.

The respect for media and for his work was evident. Asked what has changed from being a 'shy' Prabhas during the promotions of Baahubali to giving out interviews in every state now, Prabhas said, "I'm a very shy guy so and never said I want to be an actor. It just happened and till Baahubali 1, I was not comfortable with my Telugu press as well. Suddenly, Rajamouli put me in front of 40 people and literally I was in shock. Rajamouli said we have made a good film don't stress. Part 2 was much more comfortable because the film proved it. Again with Saaho, I was stressed. Like what will happen next. But Bollywood was super sweet."

He accepts that commercial films are much easier for a reason. "There is too much pressure and stress for someone like me especially who wants to make my fans happy. For me, the commercial film is much easier than doing a Radhe Shyam. Even Radhe Shyam is a commercial film but with Saaho, some people liked it some didn't. The producers and director are happy doing more commercials with me and I don't know why I try all these risks. I give more tension to myself, I don't know why," said Prabhas.

He's seen as the "good Telugu boy", someone who is very grounded. But Prabhas accepts, he might have it little somewhere or in some or another way like every other actor but it is not evident.

With thousands of crores riding on him, he said, "We plan not to make it very big but I don't know we end up making one. So now I'm planning a comedy film (laughs) Project K is big and you know with Salaar, Prashanth Neel makes big films. I plan films in a way that budgets don't be big but the story will."

"I'm not enjoying this pressure," says Chatrapathi actor who also spoke about why he likes to keep his phone switched off during the release of his films. "Yes, I do switch off my phone. I don't even watch my films. Once I tried, I thought I will get a heart attack," he said laughingly.

Ever wondered why he is addressed as 'Darling Prabhas'? Sharing an interesting story behind it, the actor says, "I used to call my directors 'darling' and I didn't like calling 'sir' or with name, and they started liking it. Now everyone has started calling me darling, someone people like it some don't. They used in movies and now, even fans have started calling me darling."

When asked if he knows that he is the only 500 crore actor and will Radhe Shyam change it? He said, "Yes, at present...(takes a pause) if Radhe Shyam changes it, I will be in shock. That's a crazy number (Baahubali numbers) to change it."