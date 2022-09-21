Prabhas pays homage to his late uncle Krishnam Raju on the 11th day of his demise

Prabhas paid homage and offered prayers to his late uncle and actor Krishnam Raju, who passed away on September 11. On the 11th day ceremony of his demise, the actor along with his family offered prayers to Krishnam Raju. A statue of the late actor has been built at his house. According to reports, Prabhas will be traveling to his native village Mogalthuru in Bhimavaram on the 28th of his month for Krishnam Raju's Gari Samskaran.

Prabhas was inconsolable at the funeral of Krishnam Raju. He was heartbroken that his uncle, who he considered as father, is no longer. The nephew and uncle duo were very close to each other. And it was Krishnam Raju, who introduced Prabhas as hero to Telugu audiences with film Eeshwar.