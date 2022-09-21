Prabhas pays homage to his late uncle Krishnam Raju on the 11th day of his demise
A statue of the late actor Krishnam Raju has been built at his house. He passed away at 83
Prabhas paid homage and offered prayers to his late uncle and actor Krishnam Raju, who passed away on September 11. On the 11th day ceremony of his demise, the actor along with his family offered prayers to Krishnam Raju. A statue of the late actor has been built at his house.
According to reports, Prabhas will be traveling to his native village Mogalthuru in Bhimavaram on the 28th of his month for Krishnam Raju's Gari Samskaran.
Prabhas was inconsolable at the funeral of Krishnam Raju. He was heartbroken that his uncle, who he considered as father, is no longer. The nephew and uncle duo were very close to each other. And it was Krishnam Raju, who introduced Prabhas as hero to Telugu audiences with film Eeshwar.
Many celebs from the industry including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Krishna and others paid last respect to the legendary star at his Hyderabad residence. Even Mammootty, and politicians like Rajnath Singh, KTR, Bandi Sanjay and many others paid tribute to the late actor.
Uppalapati Krishnam Raju passed away in wee hours on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. Popularly known as 'Rebel Star' of Tollywood, Krishnam Raju has acted in more than 180 movies in a career spanning over five decades.
Meanwhile, Prabhas has pipeline of films including Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan, Adipurush with Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan. The Radhe Shyam star will also play the protagonist in Project K, which is being made under the direction of Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone is the female lead.