Prabhas pens a sweet birthday note to Salaar co-star Shruti Haasan; Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja also wish

Prabhas, who is sharing screen space with Shruti Haasan in his next Salaar, has wished her on birthday. The actress took to his Instagram story and wished Shruti on the special day with a sweet note. He shared a pic of the actress in a black saree and penned a note. Prabhas wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day @@shrutihaasan. Hope the special day brings you loads of luck and happiness."

Take a look at Prabhas' birthday wish for Shruti Haasan here:



The Salaar team also took to their official Twitter page and also wished Shruti Haasan. The makers tweeted, Happy birthday to the multi-talented, versatile and radiant @shrutihaasan ! Your multifaceted abilities in acting, singing, and performing are an inspiration to many. Have a year filled with triumphs and happiness. Can’t wait for #Aadya’s stunning act in #Salaar.



About Salaar Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film. Besides the leads, the project will further star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles, apart from others. Salaar is believed to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer. This Telugu drama will also be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. For the unversed, Salaar was previously slated to release on 14 April this year, but got pushed due the COVID-19. The much-awaited action entertainer will be reaching the audience in theatres on the 28th of September in 2023. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi also wished Shruti Haasan, on the special occasion. The duo recently worked together on the Telugu movie Waltair Veerayya and delivered blockbuster success. The megastar shared a still from the film and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear @shrutihaasan. Have a Wonderful year ahead and May you scale greater heights with your passion & multi talents!!!"



Shruti Haasan rang in her birthday celebrations with beau Santanu Hazarika, sister Akshara Haasan, Bollywood actress Kajol, and other friends and family. The actress' birthday theme was black and also looked beautiful in a maxi dress.



