Prabhas pens a birthday note for Salaar director Prashanth Neel with a candid pic: To happiness & success

Prabhas shared a happy candid pic with director Prashanth Neel from the sets of Salaar to wish him a happy birthday. He penned a heartfelt note, "Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @prashanthneel! To happiness and success, always. See you soon! #Salaar." In the pic, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel can be seen having a happy moment.

Prabhas is a not very active social media user and apart from sharing his work details, he never misses to make his close people in life feel special on important days. As soon as the actor shared the pic, it went viral on the internet with fans sharing it on various social media platforms.

Take a look at the pic here:

Around 30 percent of the Salaar has already been shot and the team is now gearing up to complete the film by end of this year to get it ready for a summer 2023 opening. The producer said in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, “We have set the bar very high for Salaar. On one hand, we have Prabhas, who is the hero of India’s number one movie (Bahubali 2) and on the other hand, we have Prashanth Neel and Hombale, who made the second biggest film of India (KGF 2). This is a deadly combination and it’s going to be a big challenge. The combination has created the buzz and now, since we have set the bar so high, we will try our best to reach the target. We will achieve something big with Salaar.”

Also Read: Salaar: A sneak peek into the sets of Prabhas starrer as Prashanth Neel & team prep for an action sequence

Salaar is touted to be an underworld action-drama and features Prabhas in a dark, violent role. Shruti Haasan is the female lead and Disha Patani is playing a special role. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film will also star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in important roles.

This film is being shot in Telugu and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ravi Basrur is the music director and Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.