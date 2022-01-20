Prabhas' picture-perfect throwback photo with uncle Krishnam Raju and family is all about love

Radhe Shyam star Prabhas comes from a very close-knit family and an integral part of this clan is legend Krishnam Raju. Today as he turns 82, we would like to jog your memory a little. Check out this throwback picture of Prabhas with his uncle and also the rest of their family. They all make for a happy family and their bond is highly palpable.

On this joyous occasion, Prabhas penned a heartfelt birthday note for his uncle. The note read, "Wishing my uncle, the Rebel star Dr. Krishnam Raju Garu a very Happy Birthday! Thank you for always inspiring us with your wisdom and for your guidance. " The actor also shared a poster of his uncle from their upcoming film together Radhe Shyam.

Check out the picture below:

Set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, the much-awaited Pan-India project has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The science-fiction flick has been helmed by director Radha Krishna Kumar. The film will star Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, and Priyadarshi as the supporting cast along with others. The film was previously slated to hit the theatres on 14 January, but the release was pushed given the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country. The new release date for the film has not been announced yet.