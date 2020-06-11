Prabhas plants saplings as a part of the Green India Challenge; fans are impressed with the actor's efforts

The Saaho actor along with Rajya Sabha member, Santosh Kumar J. Prabhas planted saplings at his residence as a part of the Green India Challenge 3.0. On the work front, Prabhas will be playing the lead in the upcoming film Prabhas 20.

The Baahubali star Prabhas accepted the Green India Challenge, and was clicked as he planted saplings. The actor was applauded by his fans and followers for putting in efforts to accomplish the task. The Saaho actor along with Rajya Sabha member, Santosh Kumar J. Prabhas planted saplings at his residence as a part of the Green India Challenge 3.0. On the work front, Prabhas will be playing the lead in the upcoming film Prabhas 20. The film is not yet titled officially, and the tentative title for the film is Prabhas 20. The makers of the film have not yet revealed any details of the film.

Hence the fans are eagerly looking forward to an update. The film Prabhas 20, will also feature the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress, Pooja Hegde, as the female lead of the film. The cast and crew of the film were in Georgia to shoot for crucial portions of the film. But, due to the global outbreak of the Coronavirus, the team had to return to India. The film Prabhas 20 is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The fans and followers of the Baahubali actor were delighted to see the actor doing his bit for the environment. The southern actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts.

Check out photos of Prabhas:

The actor is expected to play a challenging role in Prabhas 20. The fans are eagerly waiting to see the first look poster of the highly anticipated film Prabhas 20. The fans are also looking forward to witness the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors of the film.

