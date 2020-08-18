Prabhas to play Lord Rama in Adipurush; Nag Ashwin says he is very excited to see him in this role
Prabhas’ upcoming film has been titled Adipurush and will be directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut. The Baahubali actor took to social media and shared this news with his fans today. The Pan-India star wrote, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil!" The 3D action drama is said to be screen adaption of the Indian epic that revolves around the triumph of good over evil. The actor will be seen as Lord Rama in this mythological drama and director Nag Ashwin is super excited about it. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Very excited to see prabhas garu as Lord Rama...only very few actors have played him on the big screen before...good luck to the whole team! #Adipurush." Adipurush will go on floors in 2021 and will release in 2022.
Very excited to see prabhas garu as Lord Rama...only very few actors have played him on the big screen before...good luck to the whole team! #Adipurush https://t.co/evGHogaIHC
— Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) August 18, 2020
Meanwhile, Prabhas has two more projects to release in the coming one year. The actor will be seen in Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. The film stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The major part of the film's shoot has been wrapped up in Europe and the makers are looking forward to complete the other portion in soon in Hyderabad. Prabhas has also collaborated with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin, which is tentatively called Prabhas 21. The film stars Deepika Padukone in the female lead role.