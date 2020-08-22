  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam: Director Radha Krishnan REVEALS details about shooting schedule

Taking to his Twitter space, Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishnan revealed that they are all set to start the shooting in the second week of September.
16742 reads Mumbai
Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam Director Radha Krishnan REVEALS details about shooting schedulePrabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam: Director Radha Krishnan REVEALS details about shooting schedule

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam’s shooting was brought to a halt after the COVID 19 pandemic gripped the whole world. The ream was in Georgia when the lockdown was imposed. Now, at a time when fans are waiting to know an update about the film’s shooting, director Radha Krishnan has taken to his Twitter space and revealed that they are all set to resume with the shooting in the second week of September.

He wrote on Twitter, “All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam”.  Recently, the makers revealed the film’s first look poster. It showed a romantic painting of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde engaging in a dance routine. Radhe Shyam is touted to be a period love story, which has its main story revolving in Europe. It is being reported that Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess.

See his Tweet here:

Also Read: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Motion poster with intensive goosebumps inducing BGM unveiled

The film has been creating buzz for about two years now. Produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the film will hit the screens in 2021. Given that Prabhas’ previous film Saaho was not received well by his fans, this film is one of the most expected Tollywood films.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement