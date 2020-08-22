Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam: Director Radha Krishnan REVEALS details about shooting schedule

Taking to his Twitter space, Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishnan revealed that they are all set to start the shooting in the second week of September.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam’s shooting was brought to a halt after the COVID 19 pandemic gripped the whole world. The ream was in Georgia when the lockdown was imposed. Now, at a time when fans are waiting to know an update about the film’s shooting, director Radha Krishnan has taken to his Twitter space and revealed that they are all set to resume with the shooting in the second week of September.

He wrote on Twitter, “All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam”. Recently, the makers revealed the film’s first look poster. It showed a romantic painting of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde engaging in a dance routine. Radhe Shyam is touted to be a period love story, which has its main story revolving in Europe. It is being reported that Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller and Pooja Hegde will be seen as a princess.

See his Tweet here:

All excited to resume the shoot from 2nd week of September, the longest and the loveliest schedule with our darling #prabhas and @hegdepooja @UV_Creations @UVKrishnamRaju @itsBhushanKumar #RadheShyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) August 22, 2020

The film has been creating buzz for about two years now. Produced by UV Creations on a mammoth budget, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the film will hit the screens in 2021. Given that Prabhas’ previous film Saaho was not received well by his fans, this film is one of the most expected Tollywood films.

