Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam's next shoot schedule to begin in Hyderabad on November 5?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the team of Radhe Shyam will begin its next shoot schedule in Hyderabad on November 5. The latest news update about the much awaited romance drama Radhe Shyam states that Pooja Hegde has returned to Mumbai from her shoot in Italy with the cast and crew of the upcoming film. The latest news reports about Radhe Shyam state that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will join the cast and crew of the film in its next schedule on November 5 in Hyderabad.

The upcoming film is helmed by well known director Radha Krishna Kumar. The news reports further go on to add that the team of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial wrapped up their Italy schedule. Previously, the makers of Radhe Shyam unveiled the poster of Pooja Hegde's character from the upcoming romance saga. The first look poster of the Prabhas starrer which was unveiled by the makers some time back also generated a lot of interest in the film among the fans and film audiences.

The makers of the Radha Krishna Kumar film also released the first look of the character that Prabhas is essaying in the film. The Baahubali actor is essaying the role of Vikramaditya in the upcoming film. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the lead pair's chemistry.

Credits :tollywood net

