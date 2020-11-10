  1. Home
Prabhas poses with his furry friend in this new PHOTO and it’s the ultimate match for his majestic looks

In the photo, Prabhas was seen posing with a mighty Alaskan Malamute and it is a visual treat to the fans of the Rebel Star.
Of late, celebrities have been posing with their pets more than the pre-lockdown times. Though Prabhas is someone who keeps his private life closed, his new photo has now come up online where the rebel star can be seen with a majestic Alaskan Malamute. The photo was shared by Tollywood producer Charmme Kaur, and she stated that it was her own pet. As soon as she shared it on social media, fans took to the comments section and marveled at the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The makers had unveiled a captivating motion poster for the film on Prabhas’ birthday. In the motion poster, an animated version of several people traveling on a train was seen and the lead actors were shown having a fine time during the train travel. It was reported that Ajay Devgan will be seen playing a key role in the film; however, it was denied by the makers.

#Darling with my 9 months old baby boy . . . @actorprabhas #alaskanmalamute @puriconnects

Also Read: Honeymoon Diaries: Kajal Aggarwal's hubby Gautam clicks beautiful pic of his ladylove amid marvellous view

Prabhas also has in his kitty, yet another magnum opus titled Adipurush. The film is directed by Om Raut and it has Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist, while Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing a key role. The makers have not yet revealed the details of the film’s leading lady. Reports suggest that Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the female lead. More details about the film are awaited.

