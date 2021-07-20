Prabhas posing with uncle Krishnam Raju in retro attire from the sets of Radhe Shyam is the best throwback

Prabhas is one of the biggest stars, who keeps his personal life very low key and is a very reserved person. Although not much is known about his family, it is well known that he shares a close bond with uncle Krishnam Raju. Their bond is called one of the best and their own chemistry is proof of their love and fondness. Yet again the duo is going to act together and create wonders in the upcoming pan Indian film Radhe Shyam. Today, we shall look at one such photo of Prabhas and uncle Krishnam Raju from the sets of Radhe Shyam, which took the Internet by storm.

While the fans and the entire nation are thrilled to see the teaser of this anticipated movie, actor Krishnam Raju shares a stunning picture with his nephew Prabhas which immediately grabbed our attention. Back then, while both are shooting together, Krishna Raju shared an adorable picture of himself with Prabhas from the sets. In the picture, you can see both the actors are donning retro attire and striking a beautiful groovy pose. He wrote, "Reminiscing the 70s with #Prabhas Star-struck Let’s go back in time with #RadheShyam on 30th July!."

Reminiscing the 70s with #Prabhas

Let’s go back in time with #RadheShyam on 30th July! pic.twitter.com/xhJD96U36i — U.V.Krishnam Raju (@UVKrishnamRaju) February 16, 2021

Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated movies of Indian cinema as it has Prabhas in the lead role, along with Pooja Hegde. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is set against the backdrop of Paris in the 1980s and features Prabhas as Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerna. The big budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles. Radhe Shyam will be released in theaters on July 30th, 2021.