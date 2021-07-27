Prabhas posts a stunning pic of Adipurush co star Kriti Sanon on her birthday; Shares an interesting update

Kriti Sanon, who will soon be sharing the screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas, celebrates her 31st birthday today, July 27. The actress turns a year older today and fans are showering her with birthday wishes on social media. Kriti Sanon's Adipurush co-star Prabhas also penned a heartfelt note on her birthday and revealed what she brings on the sets is precious. He wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day @kritisanon. What you bring to the sets of #Adipurush is so precious!."

The gorgeous Kriti Sanon is starring alongside Prabhas and in the much-awaited Pan-India project for the first time. She has shot considerable portions already. Earlier, speaking about her experience working with the star cast Kriti said to PTI, “Everyone is amazing, warm and so correct for the part. I shot with Prabhas at the beginning of my schedule. My next schedule was with Saif. Both are quite different personalities but extremely entertaining in their own way."

Meanwhile, check out Prabhas' post below:

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon's Hindi film Mimi got released yesterday on Netflix. The film is getting a good response from the audience and critics alike.

She has also wrapped up the shoot of Bhediya along with which is directed by Amar Kaushik known for Bala and Stree.

