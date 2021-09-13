Prabhas praises Gopichand's Seetimaarr for blockbuster: Kudos releasing first big film post-second Covid wave

Prabhas is a really close friend to the Tollywood actor Gopichand for years. The Baahubali star supports his dear friend Gopichand for every movie, be it attending his pre-release ceremony or success party. Yet again, Prabhas dedicated a post on social media to praise friend Gopichand and his recently released film Seetimaarr. He also called the sports flm a blockbuster and also hailed the team for releasing it despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Prabhas took to social media and shared a note with a whistle on it, which read, “My friend Gopichand scored a blockbuster with Seetimaarr. Very happy for him! Kudos to the movie team for coming forward to release the first big film post the Covid 2nd wave, despite prevailing circumstances."

Reacting to Prabhas’ note, Gopichand thanked the actor for the gesture. “Thank you my friend #Prabhas for all your kind words and love! Really overwhelmed with the response #SeetiMaarr has received!” Leading lady of Seetimaarr, Tamannaah Bhatia also thanked Prabhas.