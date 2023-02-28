Prabhas' Project K producer shares massive updates; Reveals film is 'about modern avatar of Vishnu'

Prabhas' upcoming film Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, and co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the anticipated projects. While the film is currently progressing shoot at a brisk pace, Producer Ashwini Dutt revealed that 70 percent is completed. He shared that the film will feature a lot of surprise cameos and also opened up about the genre. Ashiwin Dutt also shared that Project K will be high on fantasy and science fiction. As the film is heavy on graphics, although the movie had completed almost 70% of the shooting, the VFX work will take a long time. Ashwin mentioned that 'work on graphics will ho throughout next year'. The producer stated that Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will wrap up their shoot very soon as only a week to ten days schedule is left.

The Project K producer also revealed about film's genre and said, “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiment. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned.”



About Project K On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Prabhas took to social media and shared a new poster from the film to announce the official release. The poster looked quite futuristic with the tagline ‘the world is waiting’. Several netizens on social media tried to decode the plot of the film and are super excited to witness the magic in 2024. Project K will hit theaters worldwide on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller is being made on a huge budget of around Rs 500 crores, and is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. Aside from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani will also play crucial roles in the movie financed by the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Mickey J. Meyer was announced as the music composer for Project K. However, now it is being reported that he has been replaced by Santosh Narayanan.

