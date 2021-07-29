Prabhas' Radhe Shyam: Director promises a BIG UPDATE in 3 days as he announces wrap up of last schedule shoot

Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated movies in India as it has Prabhas in the lead role, along with Pooja Hegde. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam promises to be a blockbuster. Needless to say, the movie has already generated a lot of hype and curiosity on social media. The posters and motion video was one of the biggest hits as it received great response by creating new records. However, after a special valentine's day poster in February, neither the makers nor the director has given any update so fans were curious. Finally, the big update is here and it will surely make fans fill with joy. In what will definitely make Prabhas’ fans happy, director Radha Krishna Kumar shared a big update about the film on Twitter.

The director took to Twitter and announced that the last schedule of Radhe Shyam is wrapped up. Along with that he also said that a big update is on the way in just 3 days. Yes, you read right. After many months, an update has been announced and there is no bound to the joy of fans as #RadheShyam is currently trending.

Radhe Krishna wrote in the tweet, "All done with the last schedule of #RadheShyam … I spread my love to all our darling fans !! This pandemic had a toll on all our expectations!! An update is on the way. 3 days more for the official update !!! Let’s all wait."

Radhe Shyam is set against the backdrop of Paris in the 1980s and features Prabhas as Vikram Aditya and Pooja Hegde as Prerna. The big-budget romantic drama features an ensemble cast with the likes of Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan in pivotal roles. The film is jointly produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies. Radhe Shyam is being made simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, while being dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. The film was slated to release in theatres on July 30 but has been postponed due to the pandemic. Now it is expected to release at the end of 2021.