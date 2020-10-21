Prabhas' Radhe Shyam First Look OUT: Baahubali actor as Vikram Aditya looks suave and dapper in latest poster

One can see in Radhe Shyam first look, Prabhas looks dapper and in his stylish avatar amidst vintage backdrop.

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer recently welcomed Justin Prabhakar of Dear Comrade fame on board as a music composer. Justin will score music for the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions. Now, the makers of Radha Krishna Kumar directorial have unveiled the much-awaited Radhe Shyam surprise. Prabhas's first look as Vikram Aditya is out and sharing the same on Instagram, Pooja wrote, "The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam!."

One can see in the first look, the Baahubali actor looks dapper and in never before stylish avatar amidst vintage backdrop. Meanwhile, the shooting of Radhe Shyam is underway in Italy and the team is leaving no stone unturned to wrap up the much important schedule as the film is set to release next year. The first sizzling look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has already grabbed everyone's attention and fans can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them.

Produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies banners, the upcoming love saga also features Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murali Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan. Radhe Shyam will also release in Hindi.

Check out Prabhas as Vikram Aditya in Radhe Shyam:

Prabhas and Pooja, both are loaded with a lot of films and are looking forward to resuming shoots after wrapping up Radhe Shyam.

Meanwhile, Pooja is having a gala time on the sets and is also enjoying the amazing climate in Italy. The actress had recently shared an adorable video of her feeding squirrel and it is too cute for words. Sharing the video on Instagram, Pooja wrote, "After 4 failed attempts of me getting scared of the squirrel ...here’s a video of my brave 5th attempt of feeding him some nuts.. P.S- I had to mute the video because the squeal I gave after that was crayyy."

Also Read: Prabhas announces Rs 1.5 crore as donation for relief work for the flood hit Telangana

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×