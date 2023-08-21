Prabhas reacts to Anushka Shetty's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer; here's what he has to say

The trailer for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, has just been released. Netizens have given the trailer a thumbs up. Soon after the trailer came out, one of the first celebrities to praise it was Prabhas. He took to his Instagram stories and commented on how much he loved the trailer.

Prabhas revealed through his Instagram story that he could not stop laughing after watching the trailer for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. He also proceeded to praise Anushka and Naveen, saying that they were both fantastic in the trailer.

"Couldn't stop laughing while watching the #MissShettyMrPolishetty trailer. Sweety and Naveen are fantastic! Best wishes to the team for their September 7th release," shared Prabhas.

Prabhas reacts to Baahubali co-actor Anushka Shetty’s Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty trailer

Check out the trailer for Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty here:

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are one of the most beloved on-screen couples in Telugu cinema

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have acted together in five films: Billa, Mirchi, Baahubali: The Beginning, and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. They shared the screen for the very first time in the 2009 movie Billa. The duo received further love from the general audience after their 2013 film, Mirchi. The Koratala Siva directorial was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Anushka and Prabhas’ chemistry was pointed out as a major highlight of that film.

Advertisement

After their first two releases, they came together for S S Rajamaouli's Baahubali franchise, which propelled both actors to a whole different level of superstardom. Time and again, there arise rumors pertaining to Anushka and Prabhas coming together for a film again. But to date, these rumors have turned out not to be true.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty promises to be a fun ride

The trailer for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is getting specifically lauded for Anushka’s screen presence. The actress has single-handedly delivered huge hits in Telugu cinema, and that too consistently. Therefore, fans will be hoping for Anushka to recreate the same magic and deliver another box office success just like she did with Bhaagamathie, Arundhati, and Rudramadevi.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will release on September 7 and therefore clash with Atlee's Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

ALSO READ: Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Trailer OUT: Anushka Shetty is coming for Jawan with ultimate feel-good vibes