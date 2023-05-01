Prabhas reacts to Anushka Shetty's Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's teaser; Actress thanks 'Pupsuuu'

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's upcoming film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has caught a huge buzz ever since its inception. The teaser was released yesterday and gained a huge response from the audience. Now, Prabhas, who is a close friend of Anushka Shetty reacted to the trailer of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and sent his best wishes to the team.

Prabhas took to Instagram and shared his reaction to Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty's teaser. With the official poster of the movie, Prabhas wrote, "The teaser of #MissShettyMrPolishetty looks very entertaining! All the best to the entire cast and crew.!".

Reacting to it, Anushka Shetty called him 'Pupsuuu' as she thanked him. Naveen Polishetty replied, Darlings. Annaya reacts to the teaser of #MissShettyMrPolishetty .Thank you Prabhas annaya . Love you#MSMPTeaser."

In the teaser, Anushka Shetty is seen essaying the role of chef, and Naveen Polishetty is seen playing the role of a standup comedian. The teaser is packed with hilarious dialogues and promises a fun-filled rom-com.

The highly anticipated project is helmed by Mahesh Babu P, and produced by the prestigious banner UV Creations. Along with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the project features a stellar star cast including senior actors Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and many others in pivotal roles. Radhan has composed the songs and original score for the project.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty share a strong bond of friendship. They worked together in the SS Rajamouli blockbuster Baahubali.



Prabhas' upcoming films

Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar, directed by KGF fame Prashant Neel, where he will be sharing the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruthi Haasan. Pinkvilla also exclusively confirmed that after Salaar, the duo will reunite again for a mythological film.

He is also getting ready for the release of his live-action animated film Adipurush which is all set for a release in June. Prabhas is also shooting for the high-octane superhero film Project K where he shares the screen with Deepika Padukone. The actor also has pan Indian film Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, a romantic comedy film with director Maruthi.