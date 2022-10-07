Prabhas reacts to criticism on Adipurush: 3 statements made by the star at the film's 3D teaser launch

Prabhas starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited and anticipated films of Indian cinema. However, ever since the teaser release, things have taken U-turn as audiences have thrown major backlash for the VFX and for misrepresenting Lord Ram, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman. People are calling for a ban on the movie which has Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. However, there seems to be a ray of hope among audiences after Prabhas' words at the recent 3D teaser launch, which took place in Hyderabad. Attending the event in his comfy and stylish look in a white kurta paired up with pants and a matching beanie, Prabhas stole the audience's attention with his confidence regarding the film. The actor not only responded to the criticism but also promised to give the best. He urged fans to wait and watch.

From responding to audiences' criticism about teaser to opening about the film and sharing a big update. Here are a few things Prabhas said at the recent 3D teaser launch. Prabhas on 3D Adipurush teaser Prabhas said after watching the 3D version of teaser, "The first time I watched the 3D version, I felt like a kid. It was a great experience. Those visuals and animals coming right at your face, it was very thrilling. This type of technology in India is the first time, this was never done before. The film is made for 'BIG screens' and especially 3D." Prabhas shares an update Prabhas mentioned that audiences have to watch Adipurush in 3D for a never seen before experience. He also promised that in the coming weeks, the team of Adipurush will come up with a bang-on content.

