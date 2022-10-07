Prabhas reacts to criticism on Adipurush: 3 statements made by the star at the film's 3D teaser launch
From responding to audiences criticism about teaser, to opening about the film and sharing a big update. Here are a few things Prabhas said at the recent 3D teaser launch.
Prabhas starrer Adipurush is one of the most awaited and anticipated films of Indian cinema. However, ever since the teaser release, things have taken U-turn as audiences have thrown major backlash for the VFX and for misrepresenting Lord Ram, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman. People are calling for a ban on the movie which has Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. However, there seems to be a ray of hope among audiences after Prabhas' words at the recent 3D teaser launch, which took place in Hyderabad.
Attending the event in his comfy and stylish look in a white kurta paired up with pants and a matching beanie, Prabhas stole the audience's attention with his confidence regarding the film. The actor not only responded to the criticism but also promised to give the best. He urged fans to wait and watch.
Prabhas on 3D Adipurush teaser
Prabhas said after watching the 3D version of teaser, "The first time I watched the 3D version, I felt like a kid. It was a great experience. Those visuals and animals coming right at your face, it was very thrilling. This type of technology in India is the first time, this was never done before. The film is made for 'BIG screens' and especially 3D."
Prabhas shares an update
Prabhas mentioned that audiences have to watch Adipurush in 3D for a never seen before experience. He also promised that in the coming weeks, the team of Adipurush will come up with a bang-on content.
Prabhas responds to Adipurush's teaser criticism
A reporter told Dil Raju to give strength to Prabhas, to which he replied 'fans will tell, I'm very much confident, with a smile on his face.
Prabhas to arrange a 3D Adipurush teaser show for fans
Prabhas has also informed that they have prepared 60 theaters for fans to watch the 3D teaser of Adipurush. They also called them his biggest support.
Adipurush teaser, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, received a grand launch on the bank of Sarayu in Ayodhya. From the looks of it, the mythological epic, helmed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut, promises a visual spectacle. Prabhas will essay Raghava, Kriti will play the role of Janaki, Saif will be seen as Lankesh, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman in Adipurush.
Many mocked the film’s visual effects and since then, questions have been raised about the look of Lord Hanuman and Ravan in the film. Despite the backlash and the calls to boycott Adipurush, Om Raut is determined to not change anything about his film. He concluded, “We are noting everything that is being said about the film. But when the film will release in January, I will not disappoint anyone.”
Adipurush is one of the most-awaited and biggest Pan-India films currently. It stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. It has been the talk of the town ever since director Om Raut announced it. The film is based on the Indian mythological tale Ramayana. Bankrolled by the production houses T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the flick was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It will further have dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.