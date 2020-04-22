Prabhas recommended his Saaho director Sujeeth to meet Ram Charan for Lucifer's Telugu remake?

According to the latest report, Prabhas suggested Sujeeth meet Ram Charan and discuss a script for a new film, which is Lucifer's Telugu remake. Ram Charan couldn't refuse the script and the role eventually went to his father Chiranjeevi.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, as we all know will be seen playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam film Lucifer. Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of Mohanlal from original and moviegoers are super excited to know what's in stores for them. Lucifer Telugu remake has been the talk of the town since a very long time. Director Sujeeth is working on the script and Chiru’s son and actor Ram Charan Teja will back the project under their banner Konidela Production Company. Well, according to latest reports, it was Prabhas who recommended his Saaho director Sujeeth to meet Ram Charan for Lucifer Telugu remake. Apparently, Prabhas has returned the favour after Chiranjeevi suggested Baahubali actor's name to Nag Ashwin for his next film.

According to the latest report in Cinema Express, Prabhas suggested Sujeeth meet Charan and discuss a script for a new film, which is Lucifer Telugu remake. Ram Charan couldn't refuse the script and the role eventually went to his father Chiranjeevi. Instead of Charan, Sujeeth landed an opportunity to direct Chiru and that way Prabhas returned Megastar's favour," the news portal quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will kick-start the shooting for Lucifer Telugu remake after completing Acharya. On the progress of Acharya, the makers will complete the shoot once the lockdown ends. Directed by Koratala Siva, the upcoming film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment.

