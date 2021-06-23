Prabhas rejects brand endorsements worth whopping Rs 150 crore

From apparel, electronics to FMCG, Prabhas was approached to be a part of many brands in the last one year.

There are a lot of celebs in the Indian cinema who live by their morals. Celebrities and brand endorsements usually go hand in hand. A lot of actors associate with big brands to stay visible and for big bucks. However, this is not how it works for Baahubali star Prabhas. The Saaho actor has rejected large brand endorsement offers in recent times. From apparel, electronics to FMCG, Prabhas was approached to be a part of many brands in the last one year.

An industry source reveals, "Prabhas is a household name and his popularity cuts across the length and breadth of not just the country but even overseas. So the value that he is capable of bringing to a brand is humongous. And he has declined brand endorsement offers worth over 150 crores in just the past one year."

The source further adds, "The reason he has rejected all these brand endorsements is not because he is not open to endorsing. He has endorsed brands in the past and will continue to do so, but he is selective and particular about who he chooses to associate with. He understands the position he is at and therefore prefers using it wisely. All this makes it difficult to get him on board and also makes him exclusive."

Also Read: When Prabhas and Sai Pallavi chose morality over massive money

Prabhas has always held his ground. For the unversed, there was a time when he had no money and was yet to receive the payment for Baahubali. He still didn't run behind the brands for the money.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has 4 Pan-India projects in the kitty- Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde, Adipurush by Om Raut, Salaar by Prashanth Neel and an untitled film by Nag Ashwin.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×