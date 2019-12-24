Prabhas REPLACES Ranbir Kapoor in Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next?

Prabhas has replaced Ranbir Kapoor in Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, but there is no official word regarding the same. According to media reports, Ranbir Kapoor has opted out from the film and it eventually fell into Prabhas’ kitty.

A couple of months ago, reports of collaborating with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next were doing the rounds. However, producer Bhushan Kumar denied locking any actor in the project. Several reports suggested Vanga has geared up to make a dark crime thriller titled Devil with T-Series and the makers have cast Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. Now, according to latest reports, Prabhas has replaced Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next, but there is no official word regarding the same.

According to media reports, Ranbir Kapoor has opted out from the film and it eventually fell into Prabhas’ kitty. Apparently, Prabhas has read the script and has given a nod for the same. Earlier confirming about the film, Bhushan told reporters, "We are doing the film. But no one actor has been finalised. He is still writing the script. When it'll be ready we will officially announce it. No one has been approached yet." Sandeep Vanga is known for dealing with dark characters in his films and it remains to see what his next has in store for the audience.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has geared up with the shooting of his next, Jaan. Jaan is touted to be a feel-good romantic-drama and is set in two different time periods. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. The first schedule of Jaan kick-started in Europe; however, the shooting for the film has been put on hold due to pre-production work.

