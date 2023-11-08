Prabhas returns to Hyderabad after knee surgery in Europe; spotted at airport

Prabhas was spotted at Hyderabad airport, sparking excitement among his fans as the Darling star has returned to India after his brief stay in Europe.

Reports suggest that the Mirchi movie actor has returned to India after a two-month stay in Europe, where he underwent knee surgery. According to reports, the actor is taking a well-deserved break before diving back into his work commitments.

As the Rebel movie actor entered the airport, he looked dashing in a black t-shirt, a black long jacket, and military green cargo pants. He paired his outfit with black sneakers and accessorized with an olive green cap, a mask, and black sunglasses.

In the video, the Adipurush actor was seen walking slowly to his car, seemingly still recovering from his knee surgery, according to some reports. He quietly made his way through the airport exit.

Check out the Prabhas airport video below

More about Prabhas’ upcoming release

Pan-Indian star Prabhas, known for his captivating performances in films like Baahubali and Saaho, is all set to enthrall audiences once again with his highly-anticipated film, Salaar.

Directed by the celebrated filmmaker Prashanth Neel, best known for his work in KGF, this eagerly awaited pan-Indian project will hit theaters on December 22, 2023, featuring Shruti Hassan as the female lead.

Upcoming Projects of Prabhas

Prabhas last film, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, faced setbacks and garnered harsh criticism from the audiences. Following this, Salaar is the next release in line for the Baahubali actor in 2023.

Prabhas is also set to come back to the sets of his scientific and futuristic film Kalki 2898 AD which is set to be directed by Nag Ashwin, and bankrolled by the prestigious banner Vyjayanthi Movies. There are some more films in his pipeline such as the horror-comedy tentatively titled Raja Deluxe which is said to be directed by Maruti Dasari. Additionally, he is slated to appear in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Spirit. Additional information about the cast and crew is yet to be released by the makers.

