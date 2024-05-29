Prabhas reveals calling producer after learning about Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan being a part of Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas in the lead role is all geared up for a release on June 27, 2024. The movie directed by Nag Ashwin is already the talk of the town with the Saaho actor not able to contain his honor working with legendary actors like Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan.

In a recent interaction with Deadline, Prabhas expressed his delight in working with Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan on the upcoming sci-fi flick.

Prabhas on working with Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan for Kalki 2898 AD

The actor said, “I never thought I would work with people like Amitabh Sir and Kamal Sir.” He also mentioned that upon hearing the news, he immediately called his producers and expressed that what they were giving him was beyond any sort of achievement.

Speaking of the upcoming sci-fi movie, Kalki 2898 AD is based on the Hindu mythological concept of Lord Vishnu's 10th avatar Kalki. It was prophesied in the myth that Kalki would arrive at the end of the age of time known as Kaliyug and would ultimately reset the wheel of time in the universe.

More about Kalki 2898

The movie though immersed in a post-apocalyptic setting focuses on retelling this mythological idea with Prabhas playing the role of Bhairava, an alter-ego of Kalki. Making it even more special, the makers have also roped in talents like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more to play essential roles in the movie.

Moreover, the makers even went on to unveil the futuristic car that was exclusively designed for the movie, called Bujji. The engineering marvel of a car was presented to the world at a special event with the makers now even trying to contact Tesla Motors CEO, Elon Musk to take it out for a ride.

Prabhas’ next

Besides the much-awaited release of Kalki 2898 AD on June 27, the rebel star Prabhas is already lined up to work on multiple new projects with talented filmmakers. The actor has already announced his next film to be a horror comedy with director Maruti called The Raja Saab.

Moreover, the actor will join hands with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga by this year’s end for a cop action movie called Spirit. The film is said to feature the darling star as an angry young police officer.

Besides these projects, Prabhas will also be seen playing the lead role in movies like Salaar 2: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam and an untitled period film with Sita Ramam’s Hanu Raghavapudi.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin invites Tesla CEO Elon Musk to drive Bujji and requests photo-op with Cybertruck; NETIZENS REACT