Prabhas reveals he got 5000 proposals post Baahubali, says he 'wants love marriage'

Prabhas is currently the most eligible bachelor in the industry and can make any girl go weak in the knees with his good looks and strong persona. Apart from movies, if any other thing that catches the most attention of the actor is his marriage news. Well, yet again, Baahubali star Prabhas’ marriage reports have always become the talk of the town.

Prabhas, who maintain a very low-key personal life, opened up about his marriage plans. While promoting his film Radhe Shyam, in an interview the actor revealed that he got around 5000 proposals after the blockbuster film Baahubali. He said, "After the Baahubali, more than 5 thousand wedding proposals came. All those wedding requests became a big confusion for me. I will definitely get married .. but I do not know when. My mom wants me to get married and I said that I will think about marriage after Baahubali. I will have a love marriage."

In an interview with News18, Prabhas opened up about his mother, Siva Kumari's longtime wish to see him get married. The actor admitted that just like every mother, his mom also wants to see him become a father one day. “These conversations always take place at home. It is very normal. Like every mother, my mother too wants me to settle down and have kids. During Baahubali, I told her that let me finish the movie and then I’ll think about marriage. Now, I don’t have a choice so I tell her not to stress. It will happen when it is supposed to happen. Obviously, I want to get married and settled down, but it will happen at the right time, the dashing actor said."

Prabhas has always been linked up with Anushka Shetty and reports claim that they have been dating each other for a very long time. However, both the actors at many times stated that they are just very good friends. Prabhas’ aunt, senior actor Krishnam Raju’s wife, Shyamala recently also clarified that the duo are only good friends, and don’t have any feelings like the marriage between them.

