Prabhas’ rumored girlfriend Anushka Shetty to get hitched with an Indian cricketer? Find out

According to media reports, Anushka Shetty, who was earlier rumoured to be dating Prabhas, is all set to get hitched to her cricketer boyfriend.

South film star Anushka Shetty, prominently known for her role as Devasena in the Baahubali franchise, has been linked with her costar in the movie Prabhas for quite some time now. Now, grapevine has that the actor is actually dating an Indian cricketer. Though the identity of the cricketer is unknown, rumor mills has that she might get hitched to the cricketer soon. However, the Nishabdham actor has not commented or given any statement about any of the speculations.

It is well known now that the actor is gearing up for the release of her next Nishabdam with R Madhavan and it goes without saying that she has no time to confirm the news or to clear the air. According to media reports, though she is busy with the movie promotions, Anushka is also preparing for the alleged wedding with the cricketer. Hearsay has that the mystery cricketer is a North Indian and not from the southern side. Now that this news is making rounds, the actor’s fans are curious to know the true story.

On the work front, the Baabhubali beauty is joining hands with her Rendu co-star R Madhavan in Nishabdham after almost a decade. The movie is touted to be a thriller and it also stars Shalini Pandey, whose first look released sometime back and took social media by storm. Nishabdham falls into the genre of silent thrillers and has Anushka playing a mute artist. Post Nishabdham, it's reported that Shetty might join hands with Gautham Vasudev Menon for a movie. The duo had earlier collaborated for Ajith Kumar starrer Yennai Arindhaal.

Credits :Republic World

