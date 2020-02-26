Prabhas’s next to be bankrolled by Aswini Dutt; Nag Ashwin to direct

In an interesting piece of news, Tollwood star Prabhas will be joining hands with Aswini Dutt for his next film, which will be directed by Nag Ashwin.

It looks like Tollywood audience are in for back to back treats by their favorite stars. While they will get to see the megastar Pawan Kalyan on big screens after a long gap, we will get to see Jr NTR and Ram Charan together in a film by the giant SS Rajamouli. Now, it yet another sweet piece popular production Vyjayanthi Movies' Aswini Dutt is producing a high budgeted film with Baahubali actor Prabhas. They posted a message on their social media, saying "A Surprise coming your way in just a few hours".

The film will be directed by Nag Ashwin whose last film Mahanati, a biopic of legendary actress Savithri became a blockbuster and also went on to win three National Awards this year, along with international recognition in festivals across the world. The film will also have several great acting and technical talents and will commence shooting in 2020.

While it was earlier thought that Aswini Dutt is joining hands with Jr NTR again for his next film, which was thought to be directed by Kollywood’s famous director Atlee. Reports are suggesting that Prabhas will be starting the shooting of his portion in this movie of Nag Ashwin after his current commitments are wrapped up. It goes without saying that this is a pretty big project considering that Aswini Dutt’s films will always have extravagant sets and production costs.

Credits :Pinkvilla

