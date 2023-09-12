Prabhas’ Salaar and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo dethroned by THIS film as IMDb’s most anticipated Indian movie

Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo are two of the most anticipated movies of the year. These two films are especially looked forward to because they are expected to revive the careers of their leading men. Going by Prabhas’ recent projects, the actor has not been having particularly good innings as far as the box office is concerned. In contrast, Thalapathy Vijay delivered a successful film this year, but Leo is expected to be more of a hit with the general audience than a project primarily catering to fans, as was the case with Varisu.

IMDb has also reaffirmed that the two films rank among the most anticipated Indian films of the year. The online database rates the top 10 most anticipated films and shows in the country. Leo and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was fighting it out for the first position in the rankings, but Mark Antony, the forthcoming Tamil film featuring SJ Suryah and Vishal, has overtaken both of these star vehicles as of now.

Among the top 10 most anticipated Indian films and shows, five are South Indian films. Mark Antony, Leo, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Chandramukhi 2, and Skanda are the five films that have been rated as the most anticipated Indian ventures.

5 South Indian movies ranking among IMDb’s top 10 most anticipated Indian films and shows

Mark Antony has eclipsed Leo and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire as IMDb’s most anticipated Indian film. There was some confusion regarding whether Mark Antony would be able to be released on the intended date of September 15 after the Madras High Court issued a stay on the film. However, as of now, the court has removed the stay order. Therefore, it will have to be seen whether the film will be able to translate its IMDb ratings into a good box office collection as well.

Meanwhile, Chandramukhi 2 and Skanda ranked as the sixth and eighth most anticipated Indian films on IMDb. The former is the sequel to the 2005 Rajinikanth and Jyothika starrer Chandramukhi. The original was a grand success that ran for approximately 890 days at the box office. It has to be seen whether the sequel will live up to the original. On the other hand, Skanda is the upcoming action film featuring Ram Pothineni and Telugu cinema’s current favorite Sreeleela in the lead roles.

Here’s a list of IMDb’s most anticipated Indian films and shows:

Mark Antony Leo Thank You for Coming Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Bambai Meri Jaan Chandramukhi 2 Fukrey 3 Skanda Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue Sukhee

As the IMDb ratings are finally here, which South Indian movie is your pick to watch in theaters? Let us know in the comments section below. Till then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Disclaimer: All numbers, data mentioned in the article are sourced from IMDb and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of it

