Prabhas’ Salaar: Director Prashanth Neel decodes the title of the action saga

Taking to his Twitter space, Prashanth Neel explained the meaning of his upcoming film Salaar.

It was announced a couple of days back that Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar, which is yet another magnum opus in his kitty. Along with the title, the makers of the film also revealed Prabhas’ first look from the film. While the internet is filled with speculations and theories about the film with the first look poster, netizens were left wondering about the meaning of the film’s title. Clearing all the speculations, director Prashanth Neel has now issued a clarification regarding the title’s meaning.

Taking to his Twitter space, he explained that Salaar means the king’s right hand or the general. He wrote, “SALAAR: The right hand man to a king, a general.” This has given rise to more speculations about the film and its genre. Fans took to the comments section and stormed it with their excitement to know more details regarding the film. It is expected that the makers will come up with more updates regarding the film in the upcoming days.

Also Read: WATCH: Samantha Akkineni's dog Hash distracts her while workout session; Actress' reaction is too cute to miss

Meanwhile, Prabhas has two other pan Indian films in his kitty including Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde directed by Radha Krishakumar. He also has Adipurush in his kitty, which will be directed by Om Raut. The mythological drama has an ensemble of star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, . It is expected that the film’s female lead will be revealed soon. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel’s upcoming directorial venture is yet another magnum opus, KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×