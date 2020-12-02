Prabhas in Salaar: Superstar collaborates with KGF director Prashanth Neel; First look OUT

Prabhas to play the most violent role in KGF director Prashanth Neel's next movie titled, Salaar.

There had been a lot of speculations and strong reports about KGF director Prashanth Neel to direct Baahubali star Prabhas. Reports stated that the director met Prabhas in Hyderabad to narrate a story. Finally, the big news is out! Prashanth Neel's film with Prabhas will go on floors in 2021 or early 2022 and is titled, Salaar. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared the first look of Prabhas from Salaar and it is intense. Hombale Films tweeted, "THE MOST VIOLENT MEN.. CALLED ONE MAN.. THE MOST VIOLENT!! Revealing our next Indian Film, an Action Saga."

The makers earlier took to Twitter and announced about this big surprise that has taken social media by storm already. The tweet read, "Dear Audience, You always Loved our Cinema more than Us. To continue to Love and to be Loved we are coming with our next "Indian Film". Keep your Heart Open for our announcement on 2nd Dec at 2:09pm #." Meanwhile, check out Prabhas' first look from Salaar and it will leave you amazed.

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role is slated to release next year. The makers recently wrapped up an important schedule in Hyderabad and are looking forward to finishing the rest part by the end of December. KGF 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Sanjay Dutt and . Srinidhi Shetty, who was also in the first part of the hit franchise, will be seen playing the role of Reena in the second as well.

Prabhas, on the other hand, has a lot of big projects in the kitty. He has Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, Adipurush with director Om Raut and an untitled film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin that stars in the female lead role.

