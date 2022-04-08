Prabhas' Salaar teaser to release on April 14, likely to attach to KGF: Chapter 2's theatrical prints

Director Prashanth Neel of much awaited, KGF: Chapter 2 is planning to treat fans with a huge surprise about his next with Prabhas. Ongoing speculations suggest that the teaser for Prabhas starrer Salaar will be screened alongside the Yash KGF: Chapter 2 on April 14. As per the reports, the teaser will give a glimpse of the world of ‘Salaar’ to the audiences.

The teaser of Salaar featuring Prabhas might screen along with his soon-to-be-releasing film KGF: Chapter 2

Reportedly, the glimpse is being attached to enthrall the audiences who are also waiting for the power-packed action entertainer. The glimpse is also being added keeping in mind Prabhas' huge fan base, which might also help the film to have a sterling business at the box office.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, KGF 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The second part of the hit franchise stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

Coming to Salaar, backed by KGF's producer Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film features Shruti Haasan as the female lead along with Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.

Director Prashanth Neel revealed that almost 30% of Salaar's shoot has been completed and they will soon commence the next schedule after KGF: Chapter 2 release.

