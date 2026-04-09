Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga look in awe of Ranveer Singh after watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge; Viral PICS

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently took a break from shooting Spirit to watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Hyderabad. The actor-director duo was spotted enjoying the spy action entertainer led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. The film has been making headlines for its strong box office performance, adding to the buzz around their outing.



Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge



Fans present at Allu Arjun's Allu Cinemas noticed Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga as they settled into their seats before the show began. Soon after, pictures from inside the theatre surfaced online, showing Prabhas watching the film with a smile. Their casual movie outing quickly grabbed attention on social media, with fans excited to see two prominent industry names coming together to watch one of the year’s biggest releases on the big screen.



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Spirit buzz continues amid casting changes

The sighting also comes amid ongoing discussions around Spirit, which has been in the spotlight for its casting developments. Deepika Padukone was initially set to star as the female lead but later exited the project, reportedly due to scheduling and remuneration concerns. She was subsequently replaced by Triptii Dimri. The cop action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is scheduled to release on March 5, 2027. The film will mark Triptii Dimri's debut in the South film industry. Additionally, Vivek Oberoi has been confirmed to play the main antagonist, with the first-look poster already unveiled.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen playing the main character in the film, The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy revolves around Raja and his rivalry with his late grandfather, a malevolent spirit who haunts a mansion.part from the Saaho actor, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

Looking ahead, apart from Spirit, the Baahubali actor is next slated to appear in the lead role in the period action drama Fauzi. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the upcoming film will feature debutant Imanvi as the co-lead, along with Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release: When and where to watch Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller online