Prabhas' savoring spread is heaven for foodies; A view into meals served for Amitabh Bachchan, Suriya and many

Prabhas' real-life personality is very shy, full of heart, and good-natured. He is a big-time foodie and loves eating delicious dishes, from vegetarian to non-vegetarian. The actor also enjoys feeding people and always treats everyone around with a stomach full of feasts. Be it, family, friends, or co-stars on the sets of his films.

If you are working with Prabhas, you will be served oodles of delicious food every day, freshly cooked from home. Imagine, having a feast like this daily. A platter of vegetarian dishes, varieties of chicken, mutton, and seafood. And obviously, biryani, which is his absolute favorite. He can't survive without it.

Prabhas and his love for biryani

According to several reports, Prabhas' favorite, go to and cheat meal is biryani and butter chicken. Let us tell an interesting fact about how much he loves food. The superstar also wanted his career also around it. Yes, he wanted to become a hotelier before becoming an actor.

Time and again, the actor has treated his co-stars to delicious home-cooked meals on the sets of his films. Be it, Amitabh Bachchan, on sets of Project K, Bhagyashree on sets of Radhe Shyam, or Suriya when he visited Hyderabad. Everybody is bowled over the actor's hospitality and home-cooked meals. In fact, Big B has called him real-life Baahubali for the food he feeds.



Amitabh Bachchan, Suriya, Deepika Padukone bowled over his hospitality and food

Prabhas, who expressed he had a huge crush on Bhagyashree back in the time and treated her to a yummy meal while working with her on Radhe Shyam. In a recent interview, Suriya recounted how Prabhas fed him home-cooked biryani at 11:30 PM. He said despite his late-night shoot, Prabhas waited for him to have dinner and treated him to delicious home-cooked biryani prepared by his mother.

Amitabh Bachchan's heart and stomach were full of the delicious food fed by Prabhas on sets of Project K. He loved the food so much that he took it to Twitter. Apart from them, Deepika Padukone, Shruti Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde, and many others shared photos of Prabhas' scrumptious spread on the table.

Deepika, the co-star of Project K, shared a photo of the army-sized portion of food that Prabhas had arranged. She spoke about how Prabhas does not let anyone go hungry and always shares oodles of food: The actress mentioned that she told Prabhas if he feed her like that next time, she will not come to Hyderabad.



Real-life Baahubali

When Prabhas arranges food, it's like a feast. From starters, main course to dessert, he makes sure everything is on the table. From the photos, shared by his co-star on social media, it is pretty evident that biryani is a must. He in fact sent three different varieties of biryanis to his Adipurush co-star Saif Ali Khan and his family. Kareena Kapoor shared a photo on her Instagram story and thanked him.

And let us tell you, not just to his co-star, he also arranged yummy meals for the crew and working members on the sets of his films. This proves that he’s actually a 'Darling' who loves taking care of the people around him. And as they say, people who feed you food are the best in life.

