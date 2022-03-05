Prabhas says Baahubali co-star Sathyaraj is his lucky mascot; Deets Inside

Actor Prabhas, who plays the lead along with Pooja Hegde in director Radha Krishna Kumar's upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam', says actor Sathyaraj is his 'lucky mascot'.

Participating in a pre-release event in the city, the 'Baahubali' star pointed out that two of the films that he had worked with actor Sathyaraj prior to 'Radhe Shyam' had gone on to emerge as a superhit and a blockbuster and expressed hope that 'Radhe Shyam' too would mark a milestone in both their careers.

"Sathyaraj sir is my lucky mascot. I worked with him in the movie 'Mirchi' which was a super hit and then 'Baahubali', a blockbuster hit. I am confident that 'Radhe Shyam' is going to be yet another milestone in our career. His characterisation is so powerful and intriguing in this movie," Prabhas said.

'Radhe Shyam', which is set against the backdrops of the 1970s, has Prabhas playing a palmistry expert. Amitabh Bachchan has given voiceover for this film, which boasts of top-notch technical aspects and brilliant visuals that have been shot across the exotic locales of Italy, Georgia, and Hyderabad.

Produced by UV Creations, the film is presented by Red Giant Movies and has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. Others in the star cast include Sathyaraj and Jagapathi Babu.

