Prabhas says 'he will get married in Tirupati'; Promises to do 2-3 films a year

The grand event of Prabhas starrer Adipurush took place in the most divine place, Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of fans gathered at the event and the actor made them happy with his speech, which is going viral. From showering love on fans, and making a promise about movies to revealing to get married, Prabhas' energy and playful mood was a total show stealer.

Prabhas, who usually talks very less, made his fans happy with his speech. He promised to release 2-3 films a year but will speak less and his fans accepted it with a loud cheer. The actor made a solid promise to his fans. He said, "Om Raut and the team were shocked to see the response you [fans] gave. So, they wanted to release the film and the first trailer with fans. He decided that he will launch it in Hyderabad and in Telugu. You are our strength darlings. I love you."

He further added, "You say that I don't speak much. But, I am doing more films, right? I will speak less and do two films a year, that's better for me. It's easy for me. I could even do 3. So, I'll speak less on stage and do more films. Adipurush is not just a film. It's my luck."



Prabhas about his marriage plans

The Saaho actor, who rarely speaks about his personal life, made a big revelation about his marriage. As the actor was speaking on the stage, a few fans from the crowd asked him about his marriage, to which he replied, "what marriage ha, I will do it in Tirupati only someday". Prabhas was accompanied by Kriti Sanon on the stage. They have been rumoured to be dating but denied the same.

About the Adipurush trailer launch event in Tirupati

On Tuesday, Prabhas visited Tirumala temple and took blessings from Lord Venkateshwara and his photos went viral. After that, he attended the grand event of Adipurush in Tirupati with his team and also launched a final trailer ahead of release. The trailer has raised the expectations bar high and fans can't wait to watch the epic Ramayana on the big screen. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Saif Ali Khan as Lakhan.

Adipurush is slated to hit theaters on June 16, 2023. The film will also be presented in 3D and IMAX

