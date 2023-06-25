Prabhas says working with Kamal Hasaan on Project K is a dream come true as he welcomes him on board

Project K may just have one of the best casts that any movie has ever seen in Indian cinema history. Already, the movie features an interesting cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani alongside Prabhas. With the addition of Kamal Hassan, the movie is at the peak of anticipation.

With actors at the top of their game along with actors who have been at the top of their game for years and decades now, director Nag Ashwin has created an incomparable cast for his next directorial venture after Mahanati. After it was officially announced that the legendary actor had joined the cast, Prabhas revealed through his Instagram account how much it meant to him that he was getting to share screen space with a ‘titan of cinema’.

Prabhas welcomes Kamal Hassan on board for Project K

Kamal Hassan’s entry into Project K has surely made everyone very excited, and one among them is the movie’s lead, Prabhas. The actor welcomed Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Hassan to the cast of the movie via Instagram. Along with the video confirming the Vishwaroopam actor’s entry into the movie, Prabhas also shared a heartfelt caption addressing the legend.

The caption that the Baahubali actor shared on Instagram read, "A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir in ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment."

The video that was shared confirming Kamal Hassan’s association with the project said, "We needed someone whose shadow could cover the earth. There was only one. Ulaga Nayagan Kamal Hassan"

Check out Prabhas' reaction here:

About Project K



The movie is only tentatively titled Project K and is expected to get an official name pretty soon. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the soon-to-be-titled movie is produced by Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. The music score is by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by Djordje Stojiljkovic and production design by Nitin Zihani Choudhary.

ALSO READ: Project K: Kamal Haasan recalls being a dance assistant 50 years ago; Talks about working with Prabhas, Big B