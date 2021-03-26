Prabhas sends best wishes to 'brother' Simha ahead of his film Thellavarithe Guruvaram's release; Take a look

Recently, Jr NTR had also graced the grand pre-release event of Thellavarithe Guruvaram and the RRR actor was all praises for the team.

MM Keeravani's son Sri Simha Koduri's upcoming romantic-comedy Thellavarithe Guruvaram is all set to release tomorrow, on March 27. The film is written by Nagendra Pilla and directed by Manikanth Gelli. Thellavarithe Guruvaram also features Sri Simha, Chitra Shukla and Misha Narang in the lead roles. Moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to what's in store for them and celebrities from the industry are also excited about Simha Koduri starrer. Pan-India star Prabhas also sent best wishes to the team ahead of the film's release.

Taking to Facebook, the Radhe Shyam actor wrote, "My brother Simha’s #ThellavaritheGuruvaram is releasing on 27th March. I am excited and can't wait for the release. Best wishes to the entire team." Recently, JR NTR graced the grand pre-release event of Thellavarithe Guruvaram and the RRR actor was all praises for the team. Jr NTR along with SS Rajamouli graced the event as the Cheif guests and crowd went berserk. During his long speech, he also requested everyone to stop calling him as a guest to Rajamouli and MM Keeravani because he is a family member already. The Telugu star also added that Simha and Bhairava are like his brothers.

My brother Simha’s #ThellavaritheGuruvaram is releasing on 27th March. I am excited and can't wait for the release. Best wishes to the entire team. Posted by Prabhas on Thursday, 25 March 2021

Touted to be an entertainer, Simha’s elder brother Kaala Bhairava has composed music for the film.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is shooting for Adipurush which is being directed by Om Raut. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.

