Prabhas sends birthday wishes for his Saaho co star Shraddha Kapoor with a beautiful picture; See Post

As Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older today, her Saaho co-star Prabhas penned a special birthday note for the actress on social media.

is grinning ear to ear today and she can rightfully do so. After all, it’s her birthday today. The diva has turned 33 and has been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world. It is certainly overwhelming to receive this adulation on her special day. Interestingly, megastar Prabhas also penned a sweet birthday note for the Street Dancer 3D actress on social media and it is hogging the limelight for the obvious reasons.

To note, Shraddha and Prabhas had shared the screen space in 2019 release multi-lingual action drama Saaho. Son on Shraddha’s special day, Prabhas shared a still from the movie featuring himself with the birthday girl. In the picture, Prabhas and Shraddha were seen flaunting their flawless smile. Calling Shraddha his sweetest Amritha, the Baahubali star wrote, “Here’s wishing my sweetest Amritha @shraddhakapoor a very Happy Birthday!”. To note, the Sujeeth directorial marked Shraddha and Prabhas’ first collaboration and was one of the biggest releases last year.

Take a look at Prabhas’ special post for his Saaho co-star Shraddha Kapoor on her birthday:

As of now, Shraddha Kapoor is looking forward to the release of her upcoming action drama Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Interestingly, the diva is collaborating with Tiger four years after their first movie Baaghi in 2016 and the fans can’t keep calm to witness their sizzling chemistry one again on the big screen. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6.

