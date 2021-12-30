Prabhas sets winter fashion goals in a beanie and a shawl; Spotted outside a dubbing studio; PICS

Prabhas is one of the biggest stars from the South industry today and his fan following is massive. His fans are not only limited to the South but now since he is a Pan-India star, he has fans across the country. The actor had recently grabbed all the eyeballs after the trailer of his much-awaited Pan-India movie Radhe Shyam had been released. Fans cannot wait to see the movie that also stars Pooja Hegde opposite him. Today, Prabhas was spotted outside a dubbing studio rocking his winter look.

In the pictures, we can see Prabhas heading out of the dubbing studio towards his car. He is wearing a black winter cap that he has paired with a black full sleeves tee and completed his look with a grey shawl that he wrapped around him. He can be seen surrounded by his team and the actor seems to be in a great mood as he is snapped smiling. The Baahubali star is also wearing black sunglasses and indeed looks dapper.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Pan-India star Prabhas has been busy hopping on from sets to sets since he has 5 big forthcoming films amongst which 'Radhe Shyam', 'Adipurush' and 'Salaar' are 2022 releases. Having multiple commitments for the upcoming projects, he is literally going through a jam-packed schedule.

He has already kickstarted shooting for Nag Ashwin's film, tentatively called Project K. The film stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika has recently flown to Hyderabad to shoot for the film and had shared glimpses from the sets that has already got fans excited for it.

