Prabhas to share screenspace with Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin directorial; Calls it a dream come true

Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the Nag Ashwin directorial is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood.

In what comes as an unexpected piece of a sweet surprise to the Tollywood fans, Prabhas has now revealed that his next film with Nag Ashwin will have Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. While it has still not been revealed what role will he be playing, the news has come as a huge one. will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Sharing a video to reveal the news, Prabhas stated that he was happy to share the screen space with the legend.

The news was announced with a special video by Vyjayanthi Movies, in which a video montage of Amitabh Bachchan was shown. The video starts with “How can we try to make a legendary film without a legend in it”. Revealing the news, the production house wrote on their Twitter space, “Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!” Amitabh, who shared the Tweet, stated that he was humbled.

He wrote, “Humbled and filled with pride for the honour to be a part of this venture”. Nag Ashwin, who welcomed Amitabh onboard, revealed that it’s not a guest role or a cameo appearance, but Amitabh has a full-fledged role in the film. It is to be noted that the makers recently announced that legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has joined the 21st film of Prabhas as a mentor. On Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's birthday, the makers took to twitter and made a revelation about the same.

