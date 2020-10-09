Prabhas to share screenspace with Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin directorial; Calls it a dream come true
In what comes as an unexpected piece of a sweet surprise to the Tollywood fans, Prabhas has now revealed that his next film with Nag Ashwin will have Amitabh Bachchan in a key role. While it has still not been revealed what role will he be playing, the news has come as a huge one. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Sharing a video to reveal the news, Prabhas stated that he was happy to share the screen space with the legend.
The news was announced with a special video by Vyjayanthi Movies, in which a video montage of Amitabh Bachchan was shown. The video starts with “How can we try to make a legendary film without a legend in it”. Revealing the news, the production house wrote on their Twitter space, “Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!” Amitabh, who shared the Tweet, stated that he was humbled.
He wrote, “Humbled and filled with pride for the honour to be a part of this venture”. Nag Ashwin, who welcomed Amitabh onboard, revealed that it’s not a guest role or a cameo appearance, but Amitabh has a full-fledged role in the film. It is to be noted that the makers recently announced that legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has joined the 21st film of Prabhas as a mentor. On Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's birthday, the makers took to twitter and made a revelation about the same.
See his post here:
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
Very nice