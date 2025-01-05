Prabhas shares a special message for his 'ever-talented' Kalki 2898 AD co-star Deepika Padukone on her 39th birthday

Deepika Padukone has turned a year older today. On the occasion of her birthday, Prabhas took to his social media handle to pen a sweet birthday note for his Kalki 2898 AD co-star. He wished for joy and success on her special day.

Prabhas wrote, "Happy birthday to the ever-talent Deepika Padukone! Wishing you joy, success, and endless happiness."

Take a look at his post below:

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone were last seen together in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The Baahubali actor took on the role of Bhairava, a dark and selfish bounty hunter, while the latter played Sumathi, a character central to the storyline. Sumathi is revealed to be the mother of Kalki, Vishnu’s final avatar, making her role crucial to the film's plot.

Kalki 2898 AD became one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, producers Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt shared exciting updates about the sequel.

Swapna told Gulte that pre-production for Part 2 is underway and that they’ve already filmed 30-35% of the second installment. She said, "Pre-production for Part 2 is in progress, and we have already shot 30-35% of Part 2."

She also revealed that Deepika Padukone will reprise her role as the Mother in the sequel. She will be continuing to play an essential part in the plot.

Advertisement

The upcoming sequel will see Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan's characters face off against Kamal Haasan’s character, Supreme Yaskin. The first part of the movie ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager to know what happens next. With Yaskin regaining his full strength, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan must work together to stop him.

Director Nag Ashwin disclosed that the sequel might take around three years to complete, leaving fans excited to see how the story unfolds in the next chapter.

Have you watched Kalki 2898 AD? If yes, share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD Japan Box Office: Prabhas starrer opens bigger than Salaar and Jawan