Prabhas shares an intriguing video hinting at the announcement of his next film with director Om Raut

Now, in the video shared by Prabhas, it is seen that the director is asking the actor about the announcement. The actor has shared an intriguing video which hints at the announcement of his next film with director Om Raut.

The Baahubali star Prabhas has shared an interesting video on his Instagram account. The actor shared an intriguing video which hints at the announcement of his next film with director Om Raut. The director delivered a massive success in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. This film featured Bollywood actor in the lead. Actress Kajol also featured in a key role in the blockbuster hit. Now, in the video shared by Prabhas, it is seen that the director is asking the actor about the announcement.

Prabhas states that he is very excited and is looking forward to making the announcement tomorrow at 7.11 AM. This news has left the fans and followers of the actor very curious. There were news reports that the director had approached the Saaho actor to star in his upcoming film. There is a strong buzz in the film industry that this film will also feature Bollywood actor . There is no official word out yet about the film's leading actors. But, news reports state that Prabhas and Hrithik Roshan will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film by director Om Raut.

Check out the post:

The film as per news reports is expected to be a mythological drama. The fans and followers of the actor are now eagerly waiting for this special announcement by Prabhas and director Om Raut. On the work front, Prabhas will be seen as the lead actor in the highly anticipated film called Radhe Shyam.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Radhe Shyam, Prabhas to reunite with Bhushan Kumar for another big mythological drama)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×