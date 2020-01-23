Prabhas shares a mega moment with legends Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu at uncle Krishnam Raju's birthday bash

Prabhas shared a mega moment with legends Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu at uncle Krishnam Raju's birthday bash and we call it the picture of the day. Check it out.

Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju recently celebrated his birthday and the entire family hosted a small party attended by close friends from the film industry. Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Nani, Lakshmi Manchu, Vishnu Manchu and others were spotted at the birthday bash. Megastar Chiranjeevi was also spotted on Krishnam Raju's special day. Prabhas looked happy like never before at his uncle's party. A few photos from the bash have surfaced on social media and they are unmissable. Prabhas shared a mega moment with legends Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu and we call it the picture of the day.

Lakshmi Manchu, who was also a part of the party with her father Mohan Babu took to Instagram and shared a few photos. She also wished Krishnam Raju with a beautiful family picture and wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the forever young Rebel Star Krishnam Raju Uncle." These are rare moments and its great to see how the celebrities are bonding together. Krishnam Raju has starred in more than 183 feature films in his career. The veteran actor-politician made his film debut with the 1966 Chilaka Gorinka produced and directed by Kotayya Pratyagatma.



View this post on Instagram Love this Darling #prabhas with legends #megastarchiranjeevi n #mohanbabu at uncle's birthday bash #artistrybuzz #kamleshnand A post shared by kamlesh Nand (work ) (@artistrybuzz) on Jan 22, 2020 at 11:07am PST

Woohoooo look here, He is Looking so Charming and Cool .... Latest pics of our darling #Prabhas krishnam Raju gari birthday celebration#HappyBirthdayKrishnamRaju pic.twitter.com/cUY8qUN59F — #Prabhas20 (@Mahesh50625199) January 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Krishnam Raju recently opened up about working with Prabhas. The veteran star was recently asked about his directorial plans featuring Prabhas as the lead role. To this, he replied, “I can’t direct Prabhas. I’m aged now. I can’t direct a movie for Prabhas.”

Prabhas is currently busy with the shooting of his 20th film, which has been reportedly titled Jaan. The film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead and the major part of Prabhas 20 will be shot in Hyderabad and Europe.

