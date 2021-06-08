Prabhas shares a tight knit bond with his family and here are some heartwarming moments to prove it

Prabhas, who is the youngest son of film producer U Suryanarayana Raju and Siva Kumari, shot to huge fame after he starred in the pan Indian film Baahubali directed by SS Rajamouli.

The family of Prabhas is close knit one and he always puts family before everything else. From time to time, photos of the Stylish Star with his family and fans surface online and they have always given us relationship goals. Be it his photos from family get to gathers to his photos from celebrations, they have always made us go awe. As it has been a while since we have seen Prabhas’ photos with his family, we bring to you, some of the heartwarming memories to look back and enjoy.

On the work front, Prabhas has a line up of pan Indian films in his kitty including Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, mythological drama Adipurush, Salaar with Prashanth Neel and the yet to be titled film with . The makers had announced earlier that Radhe Shyam will hit the big screens on July 30. However, it is anticipated that the release date will be postponed owing to the second wave of the pandemic. When Salaar was released, the makers shared a glimpse of Prabhas’ look from the film. It is expected that more updates about his films will be announced soon.

Credits :Instagram

